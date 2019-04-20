Yami Gautam reminisces 7 years of Vicky Donor

bollywood

Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film Vicky Donor, which did extremely well on the box office has completed 7 years of its making

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film Vicky Donor, which did extremely well on the box office has completed 7 years of its making. Yami took to her Instagram handle and shared a long message and throwback pictures of the shoot.

Penning down a long message, the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor recalled her entire journey of the shooting and also posted a series of pictures during the time the film was shot. "And that's where it had all begun for me...forever grateful to Shoojit Sircar da for being 1 of the best directors I have got to work with and making me your ASHIMA .. Juhi Chaturvedi for your sheer brilliance as the writer that you are .. Ronnie Lahiri for being 1 of the most cool-headed producers.. Jogi Mallang for taking 1 of my first ever auditions.. #Negi sir for cracking us with your subtle humour in between shooting the film," she wrote.

Adding, she went on to say, "Ayushmann Khurrana for being my amazing first Co-star, even though u think someone else could have played Ashima.. lovely Dolly Ahluwalia aunty .. spunky Dadi #Kamlesh Gill ji.. sweet pishima #swaroop Ghosh ji ..the incredible lt. Jayanta das ji as Baba.. n of course Annu Kapoor ji as the Dr Chaddha .. Veera Kapur Ee as 1 of the most talented , generous and prettiest stylists ever ..a special mention to to Kumar ji for cracking us up with his not so subtle humour .. and Prashant , Tushar , Ritika n entire direction team - 1 of the best ever ... THANK YOU #7yearsofvickydonor."

In the film 'Vicky Donor', Yami portrays the character of a Bengali beauty, Ashima Roy, who marries Ayushmann Khurrana and later tackles the problem of infertility. The film had hit the theatres on April 20, 2012.

