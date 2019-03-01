Yami Gautam turns role model for young girls

bollywood

It was her appearance at the Youth Summit in Bengaluru earlier this week that made her realise how the film has played a pivotal role in inspiring young girls to do their bit for their country

Yami Gautam

Almost two months since its release, Uri: The Surgical Strike continues to be a talking point among cinephiles for its honest depiction of the 2016 surgical strike against Pakistan and the promising performances by the cast.

While she was convinced of her Intelligence Officer role in the military drama, Yami Gautam says that she is glad the act struck a chord with young girls across the country. It was her appearance at the Youth Summit in Bengaluru earlier this week that made her realise how the film has played a pivotal role in inspiring young girls to do their bit for their country.

Talking to mid-day, Gautam said, "At the Bangalore summit, young girls came up to me and expressed how they have the utmost respect for the Armed Forces. They said that they aspire to become an Intelligence Officer and serve the nation some day. For me, that is the true reward of having played my part in a film like Uri. I am so glad that our film was able to evolve perceptions. Our soldiers are our real heroes — both men and women."

