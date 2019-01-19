Yami Gautam's diehard fan inked her name on his arm

bollywood

Whenever Yami Gautam is in Kolkata, he makes a beeline to meet her. He is also a hit with her online fans - he is known as Yami ka deewana among them

Atul Surekha and Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam's diehard fan, Atul Surekha, has inked her name on his arm. This is his way of expressing his undying love for the actor. He also has three red heart tattoos, which indicate the number of times he has met her.

The Kolkata-based youngster has been Yami's fan since her small screen days almost a decade ago when she was seen on soaps like Chand Ke Paar Chalo and Raajkumar Aaryyan. Whenever the actor is in Kolkata, he makes a beeline to meet her. He is also a hit with her online fans — he is known as Yami ka deewana among them.

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Within the span of three days post the film's release, URI - The Surgical Strike recovered its budget of 28 Cr which touts the film to be a blockbuster.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Uri: The Surgical Strike has hit the screens on 11th January 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates