Yash and Roohi Johar get a toy car from Sid uncle

Sidharth Malhotra shared a snapshot with them on social media and wrote, "Cutest ride in town.With my Yash and Roohi (sic)." The kids are said to be fond of Sid uncle

Sidharth Malhotra

Karan Johar's children, Yash and Roohi, spent time with Sidharth Malhotra on Saturday. KJo's protégé seems to have gifted the tots a toy car, which kept them busy. The actor shared a snapshot with them on social media and wrote, "Cutest ride in town. With my Yash and Roohi (sic)."

The kids are said to be fond of Sid uncle. Meanwhile, KJo treated his fans with an adorable video of Yash and Roohi. He took to his official Instagram account to share the cute video of his little ones, riding and dancing together on their toy car. He captioned the video as, "Please see the dancing the driving skills! #mylovestory #roohiandyash"

The sweet video which captured the fun moments between the brother-sister duo has been liked by many celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, among many others.

Some funny comments also came in. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "She isn't buying it," for Roohi while Ishaan Khatter wrote, "I think Yash did Jhingaat there in the beginning."

The proud daddy of the two keeps sharing pictures of his kids on his social media posts, which can certainly brighten up anyone's day.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' filmmaker announced the happy news of the birth of his twins through surrogacy in 2017. He named his son after his late father Yash Johar and interestingly, Roohi's name is derived by rearranging the letters of his mother Hiroo Johar's name.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here.