Yasir eyes record 200th wicket in series decider vs New Zealand

cricket

Yasir Shah

Leg- spinner Yasir Shah is set to become the fastest to reach 200 Test wickets as he holds the key for Pakistan to win the series- deciding third and final Test against New Zealand starting here today.

Yasir needs just five wickets to shatter Australian leg- spinner Clarrie Grimmettt’s record of completing 200 wickets in 36 Tests, way back in 1936. That will be icing on the cake as Pakistan hope Yasir — whose 14 wicket match haul crushed New Zealand to an innings and 16 run defeat in the second Test in Dubai — can come good again.

Yasir took eight wickets in the first Test here but Pakistan fell agonisingly short, losing by four runs before leveling the series at 1- 1. Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed agreed hopes are pinned on Yasir, who has 195 wickets in 32 Tests. “ The way Yasir is bowling he has got his rhythm back and we hope that with the return of his form he will do his best to win us this Test and the series,” said Sarfraz yesterday.