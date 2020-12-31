Year-ender 2020: The Outsider, The Haunting Of Bly Manor, Locke And Key, JU-ON - Horror shows to binge on!

The year 2020 was no less than a horror show, don't you agree? The COVID-19 pandemic, the lockdown, and the rest that followed has been a nightmare everyone in the world has been living in so far. Well, finally the year has come to an end, and hopefully, this eerie fest ends with it.

As the winter season is here along with the New Year, put on your warm clothes as we give you a lowdown on the best digital horror shows of 2020. If horror and the supernatural is your scene, then these seven web shows should definitely find a place on your to-watch list!

The Outsider - Disney+ Hotstar

When an insidious supernatural force edges its way into a seemingly straightforward murder investigation of a young boy, it leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe in. Based on Stephen Kings' popular novel, The Outsider's suspense will have you at the edge of your seats. Unfolding in a small town, the show has its own shape-shifting demon, which puts the residents under its threat.

Locke And Key - Netflix

Locke And Key, starring a talented cast - Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, hit the web on February 7, 2020, and ever since then, fans couldn't stop talking and obsessing over this teen-drama. Why you ask? We can surely give you more than five reasons, but the most important one why this stays at the top is for its enigma. This one has teen-drama, ghosts, a bit of magic, and to top it all, loads of mystic moments.

Supernatural - Prime Video

The title itself has the dreaded word so you know this show is going to freak you out from the word go. Based on two brothers who witness their mother's paranormal death as kids, the show has been ruling the hearts of the fans since 2005. The show has reached cult classic status with panels at Comic-Con to an anime show and more. The legacy of 15 years finally came to an end with the fifteenth season. In Supernatural, brothers Sam and Dean Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles respectively) fight demons, ghosts, monsters, and other supernatural beings, all the while making you reach for your security blanket. Though the first episode of the final season aired on October 10, 2019, the finale aired on November 19, 2020.

The Walking Dead: The World Beyond - Prime Video

Are you a fan of zombies? If you haven't signed up for the cringe-factor, blood bath and slashers, give this show a miss. This one is surely not for the faint-hearted. This horror series is backed by blood and gore, and The Walking Dead is everything you need and more.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor - Netflix

The Haunting Of Bly Manor, the second season following The Haunting Of Hill House, is a part of the anthology series - The Haunting. It was released on Netflix on October 9, 2020. The horror series shares an eerie love story in London that happened way back in 1987. The Haunting of Bly Manor is an oddly weaved horror story, which has compassion and love as its main plot.

JU-ON: Origins - Netflix

The legendary horror franchise Ju-On shook the world as Netflix Japan released its first-ever horror original, JU-ON: Origins. Starring Yoshiyoshi Arakawa, Yuina Kuroshima, and Ririka, the series premiered on Netflix on July 3, 2020. Filled with gruesome violence, blood, a grisly newborn, the show is said to be one of the most celebrated series in the horror genre.

Lovecraft Country - Netflix

The makers of this show have made sure to give us all-American horror story feels, without wiping off the brilliance of 'The Haunting.' Released to leave us spooked during the Halloween period, this series by Netflix will get the audience hooked.

So, which one are you going to watch first?

