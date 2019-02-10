Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari Singh gets engaged in Goa

television

Mohena Kumari Singh, who is seen in the television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has got engaged to Suyesh Rawat

Mohena Kumari Singh with Suyesh Rawat. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/Mohena's fan club.

Television actor and choreographer Mohena Kumari Singh is all over the news for her sudden engagement with boyfriend Suyesh Rawat. According to a tellychakkar report, Mohena Kumari exchanged rings with Suyesh in a grand function in Goa. The report states that Suyesh Rawat has a political background as he belongs to a renowned political family.

In the pictures that have gone viral on social media, Mohena Kumar Singh looks nothing less than a royal princess in a navy blue Benarasi saree with heavy print in gold work. She completed the look with subtle makeup and bold pink lipstick. On the other hand, Suyesh looked all glee in a bandh-gala Modi jacket. They both complimented each other. Mohena's choreographer friends, namely Kruti Makesh and Shampa travelled to Goa to be a part of this special occasion.

Mohena, who is currently seen in one the longest running shows of television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stepped into the world of glamour through a dance reality show, Dance India Dance in 2012. Reportedly, Mohena, who plays the character of Kriti was earlier linked to Rishi Dev - her previous on-screen husband Naksh from the show. Shehzad Shaikh is currently seen playing Naksh.

Talking about her marriage plans, Mohena, in an earlier interview to timesofindia.com had said, "Yes, I am getting married and I know that I will be going on a long break when I shall be getting married in the next two months or something. But as of now, I know that I am working in Yeh Rishta and that I am getting married soon. I am getting engaged in February, in the second week."

The 30-year-old actor is a princess from Rewa and belongs to a royal family. Apparently, she is the first girl from a royal family to enter the television industry through a dance reality show.

