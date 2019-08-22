Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: The show to see a leap after maha episode?

television

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a spin-off of the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Kaveri Priyam as Kuhu and Rhea Sharma as Mishty in a still from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke maha episode promo. Picture Courtesy: Star Plus' Twitter handle

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the television shows that mostly remains at the top in the TRP charts. The show starring Shaheer Sheikh as Abir, Rhea Sharma as Mishti, Ritvik Arora as Kunal and Kaveri Priyam as Kuhu are the pivotal characters of this show, and the story revolves around these four people. While Abir and Kunal are brothers, Mishti and Kuhu are also siblings. However, they do not share blood-relationship with each other.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a spin-off the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and is inching towards its maha episode (special) day, that is, Saturday, August 24, 2019. As per the latest promo, the lives of the two sisters, Mishty and Kuhu is going to see a drastic change. Is this an indication towards a leap in the show?

Watch the show's promo here:

It only takes a second for someone’s life to change. What do you think will happen to Mishti & Kuhu?



Find out in the #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe Maha Episode, this Saturday at 9:30pm on StarPlus and Hotstar - https://t.co/7nDTlhU9Tm@Shaheer_S @rhea_shrm pic.twitter.com/zLlOE1PK03 — StarPlus (@StarPlus) August 21, 2019

The current track has got the audience hooked as there is enough high-end drama for the audience to consume. With Kunal and Kuhu's wedding preparations and Mishty-Abir confessing their love for each other, the viewers might regret even a single blink from the show. If there is a leap then the question in line is whether Kunal and Kuhu have really gotten married to each other?

As per the show's representatives, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke might see a leap of one year. With Meenakshi (Kunal's mother) forcing Kunal to marry Kuhu, and Mishty learning this truth, will she confront Meenakshi and save her sister or will this remain a mystery as the show is heading towards a leap? Only time will tell.

