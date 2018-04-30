Yesteryear actress Mumtaz tells fans she's hale and hearty in this video

Twitterati went berserk speculating about the Aap Ki Kasam (1974) actor's well-being

Over the weekend, rumours flew thick and fast about yesteryear actor Mumtaz's health. Twitterati went berserk speculating about the Aap Ki Kasam (1974) actor's well-being. Last evening, her daughter Tanya shared a video on Instagram in which Mumtaz is seen telling fans she's hale and hearty.

Fans commented on Tanya's post, some saying "It's so nice to see you after years ma'am ..and so wonderful that you connected with your fans a after years .. Some time people do more good but their intentions are otherwise..", while one even said, "Please keep sending more pics of Lovely Mumtaz."



Tanya also shared a picture with her mother and wrote, "Mum is in Rome and we are going shopping for plants for my garden (sic)."

Tanya, who is married to Italian entrepreneur Marco Cilia, lives in Rome.

Also view photos: Photos: 10 yesteryear B-Town actresses who have shunned the limelight

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates