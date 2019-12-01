Yesteryear star Asha Parekh pours her heart out on love, marriage and movies in a recent interview

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Asha Parekh was a starlet that mesmerised and charmed the audiences with her aura and piercing performances. Her films and characters created a perfect blend of realism and fantasy. There was hardly any role she couldn't pull off with enigma and ease. And after a long time, we get to see an interview where an actor has been as transparent as it can get.

In a recent interview with Verve Magazine, she spoke eloquently about everything, right from films to stardom to love to being completely unapologetic about not getting married. She was first asked about her views on love, especially when her parents had an inter-caste marriage. She said, "My parents were very much in love and, back then, it was a deviation for a Hindu man to marry a Muslim girl; it was almost guaranteed that you would be estranged from your family forever. But everyone has to bow down in the face of true love. And their marriage was a very successful one."

She added, "My parents' love was truly the stuff of fairy tales. When my mother passed away, it felt like my father lost a good chunk of his soul. And although it made me sad to see him that way, it also reinforced my belief in the all-consuming power of love."

Then came the question about her celluloid characters, and did they ever effect her views on love in real, Parekh states, "I am a thorough romantic at heart, but I am a realist as well. Like the characters I played, I truly felt that there was nothing wrong with a poor man and a rich girl falling in love; an anomaly in those times since a soundbank statement was the cornerstone of every relationship. Even so, I was always aware that epic love is only found in the movies."

And coming to the most crucial question, about the choice she made of not getting married. She has her stance clear even today, "When I went out with the boys that my mother set me up with, I was completely put off by the whole premise of marriage. They were so fussy! They'd take longer to get ready than I did and would keep preening in the mirror. The narcissism was repulsive. I know it seems silly but these little things really nettled me. There was also the case of my heroes Rajesh Khanna and Vinod Khanna getting an earful from their girlfriends during outstation shoots because they were gallivanting and making merry at night instead of being in bed. I would've never been able to take someone dictating terms to me — I was just not cut out for it."

