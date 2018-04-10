Yo Yo Honey Singh and nephew go musical with a tabla!

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one artist that draws inspiration from various musical instruments



Yo Yo Honey Singh with nephew Sparsh Sangam

Known for his hip-hop and upbeat music, Yo Yo Honey Singh loves playing varied musical instruments, especially classical instruments. The latest post of Yo Yo Honey Singh showcases his love for Tabla. Yo Yo Honey Singh took to his social media recently to give a sneak peek into a musical session of him with his nephew, playing the tabla. The 'Blue Eyes' singer is often spotted jamming with musical instruments when not in a studio.

Honey Singh took to Instagram to share, "Had a great Tabla Session with My Nephew Sparsh Sangam!! We just love n live music #music#classical music #tabla".

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one artist that draws inspiration from various musical instruments. The music star listens to various genres of music from different parts of the world especially Peru and Argentina to always keep growing. Honey Singh was earlier seen listening to folk music to enhance his musical experiences. It is a known fact that Yo Yo Honey Singh plays harmonium and almost every composition by the singer is first played on the harmonium and then the sound mixer is used.

The trendsetter believes that if a melody sounds good on a harmonium then it comes alive when made later. Yo Yo Honey Singh has been one of the most loved music sensations of the nation with his sensational party anthems like High Heels, Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance, Dope Shope, Desi Kalakaar, Angrezi Beat being all-time favorite chartbusters. The phenomenal response to the recently released songs 'Dil Chori' and 'Chote Chote Peg' once again proved the crazy fan following of Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Prepping for his upcoming music video, Yo Yo Honey Singh is learning kickboxing amongst others. His music videos have always hugely popular, therefore, there is immense anticipation amongst the masses for his next musical venture.

