Yo Yo Honey Singh: For an artist, award matters. The inspiration gets doubled

Yo Yo Honey Singh, the nation's musical sensation has always taken over the hearts of the audience with his amazing albums. The iconic rapper has received applause from the fans for his amazing recent releases. At the recently held IIFA Awards, Honey Singh was awarded for the song, 'Dil Chori' in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, when he was asked if awards are important for him, he shared, "Some people say unhe award se farak nahi padhta. But for an artist, it matters. The inspiration gets doubled, that 'I've got this one this time, it should get even better' Families get ecstatic when they see you receiving an award. Mine claps make noise and hugs me when I come home. My mom is my inspiration, but my father is even bigger support now. There was a time when he wasn't able to support me in my music dreams. He didn't want me in my music dreams. He didn't want me to pursue music. But now, the support has tripled."

Yo Yo Honey Singh had a superhit 2018 with his successful songs Makhna and the widely loved one Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety album. This year too, he gave us our party anthem by Khadke Glassy and Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha. Indeed, everyone is excited about his upcoming songs.

Moreover, the singer-rapper recently met a few of his fans and they were lucky enough to spend time with him and congratulate him on his success. The singer indulged in some conversations with his fans and thanked them for their immense love and support. He made sure he clicked pictures with his beloved fans and expressed his gratitude towards them all. Well, they couldn't stop gushing over him and were super thrilled to have met their idol.

Hearing about Yo Yo Honey Singh's future projects fans have just gotten more excited and are now eagerly waiting for more songs to release.

