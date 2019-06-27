Yo Yo Honey Singh has a heart to heart conversation with his fans

music

Yo Yo Honey Singh has a humongous fan base who support and adore him for his stellar performances in the music industry.

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Hip-hop sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh has been in the spotlight since he announced his new single that is going to be a mix of hip-hop and bhangra. The singer's fans have been flooding his emails and live streams, pouring love and affection for him. Recently, Honey Singh went live on Instagram on the occasion of World Music Day to make the day.

The singing sensation had an interactive session with his fans and answered questions and gave guidance to aspiring musicians. He said, "I think people don't understand all of what I am doing, but all the emails and messages I have received from my fans, especially the ones who want to become music creators. So these are the answers to their questions. There are a lot of things in Music production. Firstly, you have to listen to world music and you should welcome all genres of music across the world. That will help and influence you to make your own beats and make people sing for you and you can also sing ahead."

The iconic singer went on to say, "So it's like everyday learning. It's been 15 - 16 years that I have been working in this Industry. I started as a Music Producer, but still, I get to learn something or the other even today. Because when you listen to World Music and International beats, Indian beats as well as songs. So we get a groove to learning something or the other every day from varied genres of music."

Honey Singh surely has become an icon during his time in the music industry, a beacon for people who want to be a part of the music industry and one to millions of his fans around the world as someone who faced struggles and yet came out being successful, emerging a global star.

Adding to that, his upcoming song has been shot in Punjab and it’s the perfect amalgamation of Hip-Hop and Bhangra.

Last year was an amazing year for the singer as he delivered many chartbusters namely, Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari to Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, featuring single Urvashi Rautela.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has conquered the Indian Music Industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style. The rapper recently bagged the 'Song of the Year' award for his hit song 'Dil Chori'.

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up along with his new track.

