Yo Yo Honey Singh on battling depression: It was a terrible time for me

There are quite a few Bollywood celebrities that have come out and spoken about the dark phases of their lives. Actors like Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Celina Jaitly have got candid on the same. The recent artist to do so is music composer and singer, Yo Yo Honey Singh.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, he spoke about his depression, the low phase of his career, and how Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone helped him. Talking about it, Singh said, "It was a terrible phase for me. A lot was going on with my mental well being. I had become an alcoholic as well. I used to not sleep so the disease started growing slowly inside me. It took me 3-4 months to accept that I'm actually not well.

He added, "It was a dark phase and I would request everyone to not hide it. Especially, an artists is like a mirror for an audience. When we can share every bit of our lives, why not this? People asked me where I had disappeared for two and a half years. So then I felt it's important to speak up."

Talking about how Khan and Padukone extended help, this is what the singer had to say, "The entire family and friends took care of me. In fact, there are many people from the industry who supported me. Shah Rukh bhai and Deepika Padukone helped me and since Deepika has also been through a similar phase, so she shared a Delhi based doctor's number with my family for me. They all prayed for me to get well."

Singh is known for his massively popular chart numbers in films like Cocktail, Khiladi 786, Chennai Express, Yaariyan, Ragini MMS 2, Boss, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also acted in the 2014 thriller, The Xpose.

