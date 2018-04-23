Yo Yo Honey Singh on his comeback: Am taking life one step at a time

Yo Yo Honey Singh on his admirers lauding his comeback songs from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety



Yo Yo Honey Singh

A popular notion that exists about musicians in the Hindi film industry is that they have a short shelf life. But Yo Yo Honey Singh defies it. The Punjabi composer-singer, who was a rage in the Bollywood music fraternity between 2012 and 2015, stopped churning out music three years ago. While his fans wondered why their favourite artiste wasn't releasing songs or performing live, in late 2016, Singh attributed the sabbatical to his struggle with bipolar disorder.

He continued to keep away from the limelight and media. But his comeback vehicle, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS), was testimony of the fact that neither time, nor the growth of other Punjabi artistes, could smother the love that laces Singh and his fans.

In an exclusive chat with mid-day, he thanks his fans for their support and discusses future projects.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Your comeback songs, Dil Chori and Chhote Chhote Peg, have crossed 300 million views on YouTube. How did you manage this despite being away from the hurly burly?

I feel blessed. My fans have been my biggest support. The unconditional bond that we share isn't defined by a timeline. I am thankful to Bhushan Kumar for giving me a chance to contribute to SKTKS's soundtrack. I love the way it has been shot.

During the time that you were away from the spotlight, did you work on your craft?

I was never away from work. In fact, as an artiste, the downtime served as a learning experience for me. Over the last couple of years, I have only grown closer to music.

What did you miss the most when you were away?

The euphoria of performing on stage and interacting with the audience live is what I miss the most.

Do you plan to hit the stage anytime soon?

I am taking life one step at a time. While I have resumed recording in the studio, I will hit the stage soon. Right now, I want to empower myself with more music that I can take to my fans when I go on stage.

What will we see more of - film songs or singles?

The world is my oyster. Right now, I am imbibing international tunes. I am creating both, singles and film songs, on a daily basis. Let's see what releases first.

Many new Punjabi artistes have earned a name in Bollywood. Do you fear the competition?

Not at all. I feel all musicians who create music and deliver hits are inspiring each other to do better work.

