Yo Yo Honey Singh's comeback song Makhna, Trailer out now!

music

Yo Yo Honey Singh has always given us the number of hits before and the majority hits were collaborated with T-series and with Makhna the duo is back again to spill the magic

After giving superhit year with multiple hits now Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to make a comeback with his all-new single 'Makhna', the trailer of 'Makhna' is out now on the YouTube channel of T-series. 'Makhna' makes 2018 more special for Yo Yo Honey Singh as it will be his comeback after a very long time.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has always given us the number of hits before and the majority hits were collaborated with T-series and with Makhna the duo is back again to spill the magic. Yo Yo Honey Singh has developed a liking for music from different countries especially Peru and Argentina. He is listening to all kinds of music from different parts of the world.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has conquered the Indian Music Industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style. The singing sensation is all set to back rule the hearts of his audience once again. Makhna teaser looks very interesting and intriguing as it has shown the diamond robbery while it looks like Yo Yo Honey Singh is playing the role of Mafia.

The song is a romantic number which is composed by Singhsta who's the vocalist of R&B group. The entire song is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and the female part is sung by Neha Kakkar. The song also features three top rappers, Phenon the Don, Alistair, and Sean. The video also features top model Nidhi Sunil opposite Yo Yo Honey Singh raises the temperature. Makhna is the first Indian song to shot in Cuba, Havana.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Makhna is going to be out soon on 21st December to make your Christmas more special.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates