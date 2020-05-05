Yoga lessons by Rakul Preet Singh: Sometimes it's okay to shut down, kick back and do nothing
Rakul Preet Singh also urged everyone to "eat simple, nutritious and balanced meals and improve your immunity."
Rakul Preet Singh says her yoga journey began two years back and since then it has been a joy for her to practice it. The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback photograph of her doing a complicated inversion yoga pose and said that life is all about balance.
"Throwback: when the world wasn't upside down but I was !! My yoga journey began in 2018 and since then it's pure joy to do my practice every day. Life is all about balance. You don't always need to be getting things done. Sometimes it's absolutely ok to shut down, kick back and do nothing. @anshukayoga this was the first time I did an inversion," she captioned the image.
View this post on Instagram
She also shared a photograph of herself having a plate full of fried rice. The actress then urged everyone to "eat simple, nutritious and balanced meals and improve your immunity."
View this post on Instagram
Plate full of happiness â¤ï¸ many of us think that rice is fattening ! NO it isn’t . On the contrary it’s the easiest form of carbs to digest for the body. It heals the gut which in turn helps in better absorbtion of nutrients. Most importantly it’s basic food and easily available even during lockdown. So eat simple , nutritious and balanced meals and improve your immunity â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @rashichowdhary your veg fried rice recipe is amazing ..
Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a video where she plays games like "dog and the bone", "Kabbadi" and "chidiya ud" with her brother Aman Preet Singh.
On the acting front, Rakul will soon be seen in a cross-border romantic-comedy with actor Arjun Kapoor. The film is directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.
Rakul will also be seen in Kamal Haasan's ambitious upcoming film "Indian 2", which co-stars Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe