Yogi Adityanath: Recruitment soon for 1.62 lakh government jobs in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that the state government will soon start recruitment for 1.62 lakh jobs in various sectors and said the interview procedure has already been done away with to ensure that there is no graft in recruitment. "My government has a zero-tolerance policy for corruption and we will do everything possible to do so," he said at a function in Sant Kabir Nagar.

The recruitment process, he said, would be announced soon. During the function called "Lok Kalyan Samaroh" (public welfare function), Adityanath laid the foundation stone for 85 projects and inaugurated four projects other than flagging off a "School Chalo" rally. He also told the gathering that previous governments used to levy royalty on "mitti" (soil) which had also been done away with by his government.

"Officials and police used to harass the farmers if they would take mitti from their land... All this is history now as we have scrapped the royalty," he announced. The Chief Minister also listed various other schemes initiate by his government for the welfare of students, youth, farmers and women.

