Yogita Bihani talks about challenges of playing young mother

Published: Feb 20, 2019, 14:58 IST | IANS

Actress Yogita Bihani, 23, says it was challenging to play a mother in her debut TV show

Yogita Bihani talks about challenges of playing young mother
Yogita Bihani

Actress Yogita Bihani, 23, says it was challenging to play a mother in her debut TV show. Dil Hi Toh Hai had premiered in June last year on Sony Entertainment Television. A few months later, the channel pulled the plug on the show. It is now back with season two, this time on a digital platform.

The characters have gone through changes. Yogita's Palak is now a mother of two girls. Asked what it was like to play a mother at such a young age, Yogita told IANS here: "It was always meant to be a finite series. We ended season one on the channel and now we have season two. I knew this (would be the) story.

"As an actor, you have to play different characters - mother, daughter, sister or even a physically challenged person. So playing a mother by a 23-year-old Yogita Bihani was a different challenge because I don't know how kids work. I deal with my nephews and I love kids but being a mother was different."

Also, she didn't get to play a "typical mother" in the ALTBalaji show.

"I was playing a mother who was working and doing everything for her kids. She took them out on dates, became a clown for them... so, it didn't make me realise 'Oh! I am playing an old character'," she said.

She pointed out that "Dil Hi Toh Hai" was never a typical daily soap. "Even in season one, I remember after we (Palak and Ritvik) got married, Palak used to work and Ritvik could not find a job. She used to come home tired and he used to be such a good husband. He used to say 'Princess, do you need water? I have ordered Chinese for you'. All those things were so new to TV," she said.

The shooting of the show is over. Yogita, who had featured in a promo of a show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is in no rush to take up another project soon. "I want a break for some time," she said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

television news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Sushant Singh Rajput's heartwarming gesture for his fans

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK