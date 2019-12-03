Yohan Blake's big dreams: To play in IPL and own a franchise

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Jamaica's sprint star Yohan Blake has earned worldwide kudos for his 100m and 200m feats, but he would not want his kids (whenever he has them) to take up track and field athletics as a career.

"I am the second fastest in the world, but track and field is the hardest sport. I do not want my kids to take it up as a career. Instead, I would love them to play cricket," said the swift Jamaican.

Blake is in the city to promote the Road Safety World Series, a T20 series to be held in February next year. The cricket event is likely to feature retired cricket greats like Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Blake was accompanied by his girlfriend Laura Pearson, also his manager. "My girlfriend is a wonderful person. She plays a dual role [manager and partner] in my life. Having her around is an advantage for sure since she keeps me grounded," he said.

Blake, 29, who has won two Olympic gold and two silver medals, expressed his desire to play in the IPL after retiring from athletics.

"I have two more years left in track and field and then its cricket for me. But, I do not wish to play for the West Indies. I would love to feature in franchise cricket; I would even love to own a franchise in India. And most importantly, play for either Kolkata Knight Riders or the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chris Gayle [fellow Jamaican] was there for a long time. I love the Bangalore team especially Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Also the Kolkata team, because Gayle has played for them too," added Blake.

When asked if he received an offer from the Caribbean Premier League, he replied: "Yeah, I got an offer from the Jamaica Tallawahs this year, but I could not take it up because I was focusing on training for the World Championships [Doha], the Olympics coming up and World Championships again [March 2020 in Nanjing, China]. It's a bit tough for me," explained Blake, who finished fifth in the men's 100m final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha this year.

Blake's childhood hero is Tendulkar whose autograph he'd welcome: "I want to meet him and bowl to him. I am a quick bowler, so I may get him out too."

Incidentally, he had to chose track and field over cricket. "I should have stuck to cricket. But on a serious note, I had asked myself if I wanted to be a fast bowler or the fastest man on earth? I chose to be the fastest human being on earth," Blake said.

