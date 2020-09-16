Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan's Prime Minister

Newly elected leader of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Yoshihide Suga (C) is applauded after he was elected as Japan's prime minister by the Lower House of parliament in Tokyo . Pic/ AFP

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Monday won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership vote and will secure the post of the Prime Minister. According to the final count, Suga secured 377 votes, followed far behind by former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida with 89 votes and former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba with 68 votes.

On Wednesday, the Japanese Parliament will confirm Suga as the head of government, replacing long-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who unexpectedly announced in late August his decision to resign due to health problems.

Suga pledged to continue the policy of his predecessor.

"A political vacuum is inadmissible amid the ongoing national crisis in light of the coronavirus infection spreading. I plan to inherit and develop the effort made by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," Suga said, as aired by the NHK broadcaster.

