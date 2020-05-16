You are my world, Cesc Fabregas tells Daniella Semaan

Footballer Cesc Fabregas wrote a sweet message to wife Daniella Semaan as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

He shared throwback picture with his 11.3 million Instagram followers and wrote: "I was never a big fan of getting married in my life since I was a kid. I always felt I wouldn't enjoy having a big wedding because I would be worried whether people [guests] were having fun or being treated correctly.

"After Leonardo was born and I saw the incredible family that we created, something inside of me said, if I don't marry this incredible woman, then who? You changed the whole picture of what marriage really is and means to me and I couldn't have made a better decision once I asked you to marry me! It was the most incredible day of my life. Marrying the women of my dreams in front of our whole family. Happy 2nd anniversary my wife, you are my world. @daniellasemaan."

