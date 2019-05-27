You will not recognise Hardik Pandya in this before and after picture

cricket-world-cup

Hardik Pandya before and after (Pic/ Hardik Pandya Instagram)

Hardik Pandya has become hyperactive as soon as he has landed in the UK for the World Cup 2019. He has been sharing pictures of himself and fellow Indian cricketers from the training grounds and from their bus travels.

Recently, he shared an inspirational post where he recalls from going from an Indian cricket fan cheering for the team in the World Cup to actually playing in the World Cup. Hardik Pandya captioned the image as, "From cheering and celebrating India’s World Cup triumph in 2011 to representing #TeamIndia in World Cup 2019, it has been a dream come true! #cwc19"

Hardik Pandya will be playing in his first World Cup for India and a lot is expected from the all-rounder if India is to bring the trophy home.

