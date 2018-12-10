You'll pay a price if you don't focus on your health, Hardik Pandya tells youth of India

cricket

In September, the all-rounder was stretchered off the field following a lower back injury during the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup

Hardik Pandya

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya says fitness is his priority in life and wants youngsters to focus on health. Pandya is current out of the national set up with a back injury. In September, the all-rounder was stretchered off the field following a lower back injury during the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Talking about the importance of fitness in his life, he said: "Fitness is everything... no matter if you are sportsperson or not. It should be a priority in your life because it keeps you healthy. For example, if the youth doesn't focus on health, they won't feel any difference right now. But with age they will know... so that is why it is important for youth to be fit." Pandya, who is considered a youth icon by many, says the tag doesn't come with any pressure.

"I like to live how I live my life. It is not that I get pressured by it. But generally, it is important - as people call me a youth icon - to set a good example, which is good for life. Even if I was not a youth icon, I'd like to live a good life which is healthy and be a good person."

