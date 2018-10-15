Young gun Prithvi Shaw named man of the series

cricket

Teenage opening batsman Prithvi Shaw stays unbeaten on 33 after 53-ball 70 in the first innings as India win yet another Test against West Indies; boy wonder is named man of the series

Teen opener Prithivi Shaw holds the winners' trophy after India beat West Indies in the second Test to win the series in Hyderabad yesterday. Pic/PTI

Prithvi Shaw couldn't have asked for a better way to launch himself on the international stage. His earned his first slice of fame when he smashed a then world record score of 546 in schools cricket in 2013. Now, Shaw has forced the world to take notice of him through his dominating show in his maiden international series that concluded here yesterday against the West Indies.

The West Indies have not won a series in india since 1983-84. Shaw smashed a century on Test debut in Rajkot, followed it up with a 53-ball 70 and an unbeaten 33 in the second Test here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to bag the man-of-the-series award. A debut century in the Duleep Trophy and Tests provided enough proof of why the teenager has always been regarded as a special talent. "He is a spectator's delight," said India's head coach Ravi Shastri.

India skipper Virat Kohli felt the beauty about Shaw is that he is fearless, but not reckless. "It's great to have a guy who is so fearless. And he is not reckless. He is very confident about his game. You might feel that he will nick one now and then, (but) he hardly nicks the ball. That we saw in England as well when he was batting in the nets - really attacking but in control. It is rare [to have] control against the new ball. Any of us weren't even 10 per cent of what when we were at 18 or 19. He [Shaw] has to build on that. That he is playing like that in his first series is a great sign for Indian cricket," said Kohli.

Shaw himself was thrilled with his performance. "It's a happy moment for me and finishing the game for India means a lot to me. It is my first series, winning 2-0 and winning the man-of-the-series (award) makes it all the more special," he told the host broadcaster.

