Youngsters involved in high-speed racing, say cops

Investigation in the car accident at Marine Drive revealed that the four friends were involved in high-speed racing, which resulted in the death of the teenage son of a hotelier and grievously injuring another who was behind the wheel. The friends of 18-year-old Aryaman Nagpal, the deceased, also told police that they were bored with the lockdown and hence decided to go for a 'joyride'.

An officer attached to Marine Drive police station said, "Shauryasingh Jain and Nagpal came in one car and were waiting for Rishabh Gupta, 20, and Vedant Patodia, 21. Both Gupta and Patodia came in two different cars. They all were racing when Jain lost control of his vehicle," the officer said.

On Wednesday, a team from RTO inspected the car and bus. "We inspected the vehicles. Prima facie, it looks like the car was running at about 110-140 kmph. Since the car is badly smashed, we could not drive it to check if there was any technical glitch. We have concluded that the car was speeding," an RTO officer said.

Jain still unconscious

"Total three FIRs have been registered under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of IPC, 184 (driving dangerously) of Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) and relevant sections of Disaster Management Act," said the officer.

Police sources told mid-day that Jain is still unconscious and on a ventilator while his parents, who are stuck in Dubai, are expected to reach Mumbai soon.

