'Your job is not to trouble us': Irked flyer tells Pragya Thakur who delayed Spicejet flight

An argument broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur and other people on board a Delhi to Bhopal Spicejet flight over the allotment of a seat.

Thakur had filed a complaint with the Bhopal Airport Director alleging that she was not allotted the seat booked and the conduct of the airline crew was not right.

The video shows people confronting the BJP MP and telling her that her job is not to "trouble them", as she is a people's representative.

As the heated argument goes on, Thakur is heard saying, "I said it at the beginning itself – show me your rulebook – If I don't feel comfortable, I will go."

To this, a passenger responds, "You are people's representative. Your job is not to trouble us. You should come by the next flight."

The BJP MP then says that there is "no first class and no facilities" on the flight after which the passenger tells her that "first class is not her right."

"You should have that moral compass that even if one person is getting troubled because of you, you should own up because you are the leader. You are not ashamed that you have held 50 people at ransom," the man is heard saying in the video.

On Sunday, SpiceJet clarified that Thakur was asked by the crew to move to a non-emergency row seat as she was on a wheelchair, but she refused, causing the flight to delay.

In its clarification, SpiceJet said, "Spicejet had the privilege to have Pragya Thakur on board SpiceJet flight SG 2498 (Delhi-Bhopal) on December 21. She had pre-booked seat 1A and had come to the airport in her own wheelchair. The Delhi-Bhopal flight is operated by Bombardier Q400 aircraft (78 seats). On this aircraft, the first row is the emergency row seat and is not allocated to passengers on wheelchairs."

