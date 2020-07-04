Youth Icon Ahana Sehgal's The Emotional Wheel aims to talk and connect with as many people as possible

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has shocked the entire country and brought the issue of mental well-being once again into focus. When Psychologist Robert Plutchik presented the concept of the emotion wheel, he identified 8 basic emotions – anger, disgust, anticipation, sadness, fear, surprise, joy and trust, to help people identify their emotions and come to terms with the same. However, being on your own makes it difficult to do so, as was apparent in case of Sushant's tragic demise. To fill that gap between loneliness and compassion, there is "The Emotional Wheel". This website is the brainchild of a young girl, Ahana Sehgal, where they put forward stories, experiences, and lessons to discuss disorders associated with psychology and also help people attain a better state of being mentally.

Ahana is a Grade XII student at the Scottish High International School, Gurugram and it has been her dream to help facilitate a medium for anyone to come forth to learn, express and discuss matters related to the field of psychology, though her focus remains mental well-being. In the words of this young, resolute social activist, "Our aim is to put forward our stories, experiences, as well as just discussing and putting forth our viewpoints about disorders and more. You may want to be a passive reader, an active participant, or a critic, but your opinion does matter. So hope that you enjoy the journey as much as I look forward to making this an interesting forum with something for everyone."

So, this website is not just for those seeking help for their sake, it is also a platform for those who want to share their compassionate self with those in need for a bit of care.

Ahana found psychology "intriguing, complex, fascinating," right since she was introduced to the subject in school. After delving deeply into it, she realised the need for "a medium to gather varied opinions, especially on matters such as mental well-being for many voices remain unheard and thoughts unspoken for fear of social stigma." Ever since getting in touch with psychology, Ahana has remained passionate about the workings of human mind. From a very early age, her interest has specially been caught up by how teenagers handle different emotions. It was at that time that Ahana decided to use her interest in mind and its workings for others' benefit. And that led to the creation of this project called The Emotional Wheel.

During the current crisis of Covid-19, Ahana also kept hearing unpleasant stories, including those of a teenager who committed suicide in Gurugram. That propelled her to come forward and seek out such school students who are dealing with anxiety and emotions. Her research on students in Kota, Rajasthan, also gave her a different perspective of how students were being pushed too hard under the current educational system. She feels that the majority of these students face anxiety issues alone, more so because they get bored at home due to lockdown. That was another reason why Ahana used her time wisely and launched The Emotional Wheel to help such students to come forward and speak out.

Ahana continues to enhance her skills and upgrade her knowledge with the help of various online courses, the recent one being an online course from the historic Yale University. She spends a lot of time reading about the human mind and she also writes a lot about the same. She also seeks out internship opportunities with professionals in the field, which, in turn, prepares her to be in a better position to help and guide others through their personal traumas.

When asked about her end goal, Ahana is clear about what she wants. She said she wants to work on the stigma associated with mental well-being and wants the society to consider mental health as an important part of our overall health. Under this project of hers, Ahana is keen to organise more conversational workshops, especially for teenagers, to help them in dealing with some of the toughest situations in their life.

Through The Emotional Wheel, Ahana and her band of volunteers and mentors aim to talk and connect with as many people as possible. Whether you have lost someone close, or you are facing problems in a relationship, whether you find school difficult or things are not good at home, having someone to talk to, or just putting across your pain and thoughts is important. You can come to The Emotional Wheel and it will never let you down. As Ahana says, "Life may not be perfect, but should be an amazing experience for everyone."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever