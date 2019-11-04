Youth manhandles women after being denied water, arrested

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 26-year-old youth has been arrested by Pune police for allegedly manhandling women if they denied to give him any water. He used to abuse, threaten them to beat and damaged their houses.

The arrested youth has been identified as Atul Suresh Thorat (26), a resident of Katraj in Pune. The incident came to light after a victim (30) lodged a complaint with Bharti Vidyapeeth police station against Thorat.

He has been arrested under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code comprising of molestation (354), Punishment for criminal intimation (506) and Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (504).

The incident took place on at victim's resident at 9.30 am.

Speaking to mid-day, the victim said, "In our area, we all were alert about a youth who would ask for water and manhandled the women. But never thought that I too would be victimized. On my husband left for work and I was busy cooking. I found that Atul was pleading for water and no one was giving him water."

She added, "He was continuously abusing people and threatening them to damage their houses. I, out of humanistic approach, called him home and gave him water. He forcefully came near the kitchen and manhandled me. I raised an alarm and we all women handed him over him to the police."

Sub-inspector Vidya Raut who is investigating the case said, "We arrested Atul but from local residents, we came to know that he is a habitual molester but as per our record, we found that he has been arrested for the first time. We have appealed to the women to come ahead and lodge a complaint."

