Youth slits brother's throat over cooking in Gurugram

A 25-year-old youth killed his elder brother here after an argument over who will prepare food, police said on Sunday. Police said the brothers were sharing rented accommodation in the Saraswati Enclave area. Balwant Singh Yadav was arrested after a neighbour filed a complaint.

Yadav told police that he and his brother, Jai Singh (29), used to work as welders in different areas. "My brother would often come home late and force me to cook dinner. Three days back, we quarrelled over the issue." A police officer told the media that Yadav killed his brother late on Saturday by slitting his throat.

In another incident, a charred body was found in a farmhouse on the Gurugram-Sohna road on Sunday. "The deceased man seams to be in his 40s. The body was burnt beyond recognition," an officer said, adding prima faice, it looks like murder.

