YouTube content creator Shivam Trivedi: Want my videos to cater to all demographics

YouTube content creator Shivam Trivedi in his exclusive interview with midday.com said, "I love creating family friendly roast videos as I feel that moms & dads should be able to see my content with their kids. I want my videos to cater to all demographics including the people of my age as well as others."

Shivam studied engineering and was already working at an MNC in Delhi when his video roasting, "Rakhi Sawant" went viral on Youtube. Having gained little audience Shivam continued his channel and kept making videos on topics ranging from TikTok to TV Shows and more. Currently his channel has over 1.04 million subscribers and comes in the list of top Indian Roasters along with names like CarryMinati, Slayy Point and Triggered Insaan.

Recently Shivam also went through a YouTube turmoil as few of his videos roasting TV Shows were removed which impacted his channel as well as his mental health, which he has been vocal about for years. However, Shivam came out stronger by finding ways to keep his craft up and do better by ramping up the creativity and exploring more topics, all within the guidelines of Youtube & his family friendly approach.

The video that Shivam recently collaborated with Midday on has been getting a lot of love and laughter. Have a look right here:

"I will always be a content creator but now I am more careful about what I say or use in my videos which is a lesson i learnt the hard way as I had to delete many of my videos because of copyright claims."

Shivam will soon be seen again on Midday with his next video which is currently being worked on. Watch out this space for more.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news