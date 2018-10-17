YouTube outage across the globe

science-technology

Popular video-sharing website, Youtube is experiencing an outage across its various platforms. Several users who were trying to access the video sharing platform on Wednesday morning complained of seeing '500 Internal Server Error¿ messages and '503 Network Error¿ messages popping up on their screens.

Responding to the reports of error and outage, the Team Youtube took to micro-blogging website Twitter and said that they are working towards resolving the issue. "Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated", Team Youtube posted on Twitter.

The global outage of YouTube comes a day after Twitter users, particularly iOS users, went into a frenzy for about an hour, when the app began streaming notifications in a cryptic series of alphanumeric characters.

Another prominent social media platform, Facebook also faced a security breach a few days back. One of Google's subsidiaries, Youtube was launched in 2005. Currently, YouTube is one of the most visited websites on the internet.

