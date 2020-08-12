Yuvraj Singh's message to Sanjay Dutt: I know the pain, but I know you are strong and will see this through

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is among the first sports stars to lend his support for Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt after the latter announced he would be taking a break from films due to health reasons.

Just a day after Sanjay Dutt returned home from the hospital, he went on to announce that he will be taking some time off from work due to health reasons. Though Dutt did not specify the nature of his ailment, social media is abuzz that he has been detected with lung cancer and will be flying to the US for treatment.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Sanjay Dutt said, "I am taking a break for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me. I urge well-wishers to not worry or speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back."

Yuvraj Singh, who is a cancer survivor and battled the dreadful disease himself, took to social media site Twitter to send his wishes and prayers to Sanju and his family. Yuvi wrote, "You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery."

You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery. — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2020

Yuvraj Singh, who was first detected with cancer in 2011, made a comeback to cricket in 2012 after he was selected for Team India's squad at the 2012 ICC World Twenty20. He went on to play for the next seven years.

On June 10, 2019, Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Sadak 2 alongside Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur which is scheduled to release on Hotstar on August 28, 2020. Sadak 2 is the sequel to his 1991 Bollywood film Sadak which starred himself and Pooja Bhatt.

