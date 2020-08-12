Sanjay Dutt to fly to US for his treatment?

A day after he returned home from the hospital, Sanjay Dutt announced that he is taking time off work due to health reasons. Though he did not specify the nature of his ailment, social media is abuzz that he has been detected with lung cancer and will be flying to the US for treatment.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the actor said, "I am taking a break for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me. I urge well-wishers to not worry or speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back."

In case you missed it, Dutt's health came into focus last Saturday evening when he was rushed to hospital in Mumbai after complaining of chest discomfort and breathlessness. The actor had subsequently been discharged from hospital.

Sanjay Dutt is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt. He has two sisters -- Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He is married to Maanayata Dutt and the duo has twins - Shahraan and Iqra. The actor also has a daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996.

Sanjay Dutt/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

On the work front, Sanjay is currently awaiting the release of Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. He will also star in the second instalment of KGF and Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowariker''s period drama Panipat, Karan Johar-produced Kalank and political drama Prassthanam.

