See Photos: Sanjay Dutt back home, gets discharged from Lilavati Hospital

Sanjay Dutt waves at his fans and photographers as he arrives at his residence in Bandra, post discharge from the Lilavati hospital. Pictures/Shadab Khan

Sanjay Dutt was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on Saturday, August 8, after he complained of breathlessness. He also underwent a COVID-19 test and was tested negative.

Takingto his Twitter account, this is what the actor had to write- "Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings." (sic)

Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings ðÂÂÂ — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020

And as per the doctor's statement on Sunday to ANI, his health condition is stable and is maintaining normal oxygen saturation. However, the 'Rocky' actor will be kept under observation for a day. The 61-year-old actor has now been shifted from ICU to the normal ward and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.

And now, Dutt has been discharged from the Lilavati Hospital and is back home. He could be seen waving to the media. Have a look right here:

Sanjay Dutt Picture Courtesy: Pallav Paliwal

On the work front, Dutt is gearing up for films like Sadak 2, Shamshera, KGF: Chapter 2, Torbaaz, and Prithiviraj.

