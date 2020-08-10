Sanjay Dutt is fine, showing no other symptoms: Lilavati Hospital authorities

Sanjay Dutt, who was hospitalised on Saturday, is doing fine and is showing no other symptoms. The actor’s condition is stable and he has been shifted out of the ICU to a normal ward, according to doctors attending to him. Dutt was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, Bandra, after he complained of breathlessness. Dutt took to social media to provide a health update, "I'm under medical observation. Thank you for your wishes and blessings.”

As per the doctor's statement on Sunday to ANI, his health condition is stable and is maintaining normal oxygen saturation. However, the 'Rocky' actor will be kept under observation for a day. The 61-year-old actor has now been shifted from ICU to the normal ward and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.

On August 8, the 'Kalank' actor, soon after getting admitted to the Mumbai hospital, issued a statement on Twitter assuring his legion of followers that he is "doing well" and his reports for COVID-19 were negative.

