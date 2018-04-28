Yuvraj Singh reveals his idea of perfect date

Yuvraj Singh married Bollywood actor Hazel Keech in 2016 after dating for quite some time before that



Yuvraj Singh with wife Hazel Keech

Maintaining a balance between your personal and professional life can be hard when you are constantly on the move, and cricketer Yuvraj Singh could not agree more. "It takes a dedicated team to ensure I am on track with all my responsibilities. Juggling between different roles can be difficult at times, but I am very aware of how lucky I am to have all of this," said Yuvraj, 36, on the sidelines of launching a dining programme, EazyDiner Prime in association with American Express.

Yuvraj married Bollywood actor Hazel Keech in 2016 after dating for quite some time before that. So, is a candle-light dinner his idea of a perfect date? Yuvraj said: "Yes, a candle-light dinner at a restaurant sounds wonderful!"

