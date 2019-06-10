Yuvraj Singh to announce retirement today?

cricket

One of India's greatest limited overs cricketers, Yuvraj has been seriously contemplating retirement from international cricket and pursue a freelance career in ICC approved foreign Twenty20 leagues.

Yuvraj Singh

India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh has called a media interaction at a plush South Mumbai hotel Monday, triggering speculations that he may announce his retirement.

One of India's greatest limited overs cricketers, Yuvraj has been seriously contemplating retirement from international cricket and pursue a freelance career in ICC approved foreign Twenty20 leagues.

A senior BCCI official had recently told PTI that Yuvraj is thinking of calling it quits from international and first class cricket.

"He would like to speak to the BCCI and get more clarity on plying his trade in tournaments like GT20 (Canada), Euro T20 Slam in Ireland and Holland as he has offers," a BCCI source privy to the development had said.

While it is not officially confirmed yet whether Yuvraj will announce his retirement or not, but if he calls it quit, it should not surprise anybody.

Yuvraj last played a Test in 2012 and ODI and T20 in 2017.

Let's take a look at Yuvraj Singh's illustrious career in numbers:

Tests: Yuvraj Singh played 40 Test matches, scoring 1900 runs at an average of 33.9

ODIs: Yuvraj Singh has been one of the all-time greats in this format. He played 304 ODIs, scoring 8701 runs at an average of 36.5. He has also taken 111 wickets as a bowler.

T20Is: Yuvraj Singh has played for India in 58 T20Is and 1177 runs at a very good strike rate of 136.6.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates