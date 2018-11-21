Yuzvendra Chahal cheers for first elephant hospital in India

cricket

The 12,000 square feet hospital will provide facilities such as wireless digital X-Ray and thermal imaging, among others

Yuzvendra Chahal

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal praised Wildlife SOS for recently opening the country's first hospital designed exclusively for elephants in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The 12,000 square feet hospital will provide facilities such as wireless digital X-Ray and thermal imaging, among others.

The hospital will treat injured, sick or geriatric elephants. Yesterday, Chahal shared a picture of the hospital on Instagram and wrote: "Congratulations to @wildlifesos for inaugurating India's first Elephant Hospital specially designed to treat injured, sick or geriatric elephants through which they will be able to provide the best emergency services, long term care & love to the elephants who need us! #IndiasFirstElephantHospital."

