Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Virat Kohli, KL Rahul on Twitter for 'copying' his shot

Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his self-deprecating humour, especially when it comes to his skills with the bat.

On Tuesday, the wrist-spinner showed social media users another instance of his funny side when he posted a collage of photos with himself along Virat Kohli and KL Rahul all playing the ramp shot. However, he is the one who is holding the bat in a loose manner.

Chahal's funny caption on Twitter read, "When they are trying to copy my shot. Not bad keep it up youngsters (sic.)".

When they trying to copy my shot ðð¤£ð not bad keep it up youngsters ððð» @BCCI ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/1tirLi1eS8 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 28, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are currently in New Zealand gearing up for the third T20I against the Blackcaps to be played on Wednesday. India won the first two matches that were played at Eden Park in Auckland.

The third match will be played in Hamilton. The fourth match will then be played on Friday in Wellington and the final T20I will be played on February 2 in Mount Maunganui.

