Zachary Levi roped in for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Zachary Levi, 37, has been roped in for a recurring role in the second season of Amazon Studios' The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. Levi will play an eclectic Manhattan doctor who suddenly starts orbiting the Weissman/Maisel world. Additional details about the character are being kept under wraps. The news comes after The Marvelous Mrs Maisel was renewed by Amazon for a third season with 10 instalments.



Still of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Set in 1950s, the dramedy revolves around an Upper West Side housewife, played by Rachel Brosnahan, who ventures into stand-up comedy after her picture-perfect marriage falls apart. Brosnahan won the Golden Globe for Best Actress last year.

