Zafarul Islam booked for sedition

Delhi Police has started investigation in a sedition case against Delhi Minority Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan for his provocative remarks on social media. Delhi Police Special Cell registered an FIR on the complaint of a Vasant Kunj resident. The complaint came to the Lodhi Colony office of the special cell, after the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Safdarjung Enclave forwarded it.

Khan on April 28 had posted controversial comments on his Facebook page. "Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face an avalanche," Khan had written.

However, the Commission said that "no action can be taken against the chief of the Delhi Minorities Commission—a quasi judicial body—as per the Commission's Act". "No civil, criminal or other legal proceedings shall be taken against the Chairperson, Members or officers performing functions under this Act, or under authority of the Commission, in respect of anything which is done in good faith or intended to be done in pursuance of this Act by or under the authority of the Commission," the Delhi Minorities Commission Act says.

