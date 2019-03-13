Zaheer Iqbal and his students bring 2000s with Notebook's Bumro

music

As the film is set in Kashmir, the makers couldn't resist to include the popular Bumro song. Featuring the kids along with Zaheer Iqbal with a hook step in the song

Bringing back the Kashmiri flavour and adding a distinct innocent charm, Bumro from Notebook is all things sweet. Recreating the Bumro song from Hrithik Roshan's Fiza, the makers of Notebook have added a contemporary touch to the folklore. The song is sung by Kamaal Khan and composed by Vishal Mishra.

Rebuilding the school located amidst the lake, 'Bumro' has the actors shaking a leg on the peppy number. Sharing the song on social media SKF tweeted, "The fun-filled tunes, that will leave you hooked! 3rd song of #Notebook, #Bumro out now.".

Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you never met?

The glimpses of the trailer which showcases Kabir talking about his love for Firdaus has already taken the internet by storm with its unconventional love story dated back to 2007.

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

