Zaid Darbar special birthday wish for Gauahar Khan: You know what you mean to me, G

On Sunday, Gauahar Khan turned a year older and beau Zaid Darbar made it special. "You know what you mean to me, G," he posted. There has been tattle about them being a twosome. Now, they no longer want to be coy. The social media influencer is the son of composer Ismail Darbar. Zaid shared a photo from Gauahar's birthday celebrations and wrote, "So I guess it's never too much blue with us! I wish I could type everything right here but I'd rather keep it small & express in front of you. You know what you mean to me G, happiest birthday Gau-ahar-jeous @gauaharkhan [sic]." To which Gauahar was quick to comment, "Thank u for the bestest birthday ever ! #WhatDreamsAreMadeOf [sic]."

Zaid is said to be 12 years younger to her. What's age got to do with love? It's just a number. Gauahar was engaged to director Sajid Khan in 2003. The relationship was short-lived. She was in a relationship with Kushal Tandon during her stint in Bigg Boss in 2013.

Gauahar Khan who was last seen in The Office will soon be announcing two big projects when the outbreak eases out and things go back to normalcy.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news