Zaira Wasim: The praise that comes my way is dangerous for my Iman

In 2016, Bollywood got a stellar performer in the form of Zaira Wasim in Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal. And with Secret Superstar and The Sky Is Pink, she proved to be a force to reckon with at a tender age. But she quit acting as she felt it was a hindrance to her religion. Despite mixed reactions, she stood by her decision and people respected her for that.

And now, she has posted another statement on her social media account and asked us not to praise her since all these appreciations are dangerous for her Iman. She wrote-"While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn't gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for me and how dangerous it is for my Iman. I'm not as righteous as I might lead many to believe.” (sic)

She added, "Instead, I urge everyone to not praise me in any manner but pray that Allah overlooks my shortcomings, which are too many to count, and fills the void in my heart with the light of His Mercy, Taqwa and increases me in Iman, rectifies my intentions and grants me knowledge that is beneficial and a heart and tongue that remembers Him at all times and turns to Him often in repentance, and allow me to perform righteous deeds only for His sake, allow me to remain steadfast and cause me to live and die as a Muslim (wholly submitting to Him) Jazakum Allahu Khayran. Regards.”

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_) onApr 17, 2020 at 11:42am PDT

Just like the last time, it could be possible that this post of Wasim could also receive mixed reactions and responses from the industry and outside. But as she always has, will stick to what she firmly believes in!

