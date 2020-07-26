Zareen Khan: I'm completely open to doing shows and films on OTT platform

If there's one actress who has tried out varied genres and successfully nailed her stint in each one of them, it would be Zareen Khan. The beautiful heroine who made her debut opposite superstar Salman Khan, might not have had an easy road, because she didn't have the privilege or entitlement that many others enjoy, but she's consciously made some calculated choices that have worked wonderfully for her. Her films and characters - from Veer to Hate Story 3 to Housefull 2 - show a complete graph for a performer.

Right now, Zareen has taken a quantum leap from her contemporaries and played a character that many of her peers would shy away from. In her next film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, the talented star will be seen playing a homosexual character, trying to reduce the stigma around the LGBTQ community in the country. The film, that was being readied for a theatrical release, is now planning to take the digital route.

With the situation in the country, there's more emphasis on projects that are being made for the OTT platforms and Zareen is ready to take the plunge. She asserts, "I'm definitely open to doing web series. If a great offer comes, why not? I'd love to be a part of it. There are a lot of misconceptions about me not being comfortable with the digital space. But I'm willing to try that space out for sure, especially given the kind of great content these platforms are showcasing today. It's been our only source of entertainment right now throughout the lockdown. So, when a good script comes my way, I'd definitely jump onto the web bandwagon."

We're sure Zareen will be flooded with offers now and it's only about time that we see her make her big digital debut!

