Zareen Khan on Sushant's demise: Why does a person have to die for the world to understand his worth?
Zareen Khan has taken to her Instagram account to pen a heart-wrenching note, she raises a lot of burning questions, and after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, these questions pierce harder.
Zareen Khan seemed to be in a thoughtful and pensive mood recently, where she was reflecting on everything going on around her. In a recent post on Instagram, she shared her deepest thoughts, all of them being questions beginning with the word why, as she sought to understand the reason behind why things were the way they were.
The unfortunate and untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput left not just the entertainment industry, but everyone in the nation quite shaken. Zareen reflected on several matters, on the young actor's death and the repercussions of it, which were felt in the whole entertainment industry.
The talented celebutante asked numerous questions, from why it takes a person's death to appreciate their worth, and why people couldn't appreciate them when they were alive, to why people comment and have opinions on other people's lives when this shouldn't concern them at all. She questioned why people with high IQs tend to be identified as mentally ill or unstable, and why we all seek validation through social media, whether it is praises for our achievements and happy moments, or empathy for our sad ones. Have a look at her post right here:
View this post on Instagram
There are so many WHYs in my head right now ... WHY does a person have to die for the world to understand his/her worth? WHY is a person not appreciated when he/she is alive , the way he/she is after being no more? WHY do all the people who have no idea about the person's life , have so many opinions & things to say when tht person is dead? WHY is being a genius/having a high IQ identified as being mentally ill/unstable? WHY has social media become the validation for your happiness & identification of your grief? WHY has the world turned so cruel that a person's death has become a money making / TRP garnering business? WHY , WHY , WHY ... Just WHY????? #VoicesInMyHead #Why #ZareenKhan
The last, and most important question on the star's mind is why the world has become such a cruel place that people have sensationalized the death of a fellow actor, and sought publicity and money from it.
