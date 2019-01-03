Zareen Khan remembers late actor Kader Khan

bollywood

Zareen Khan wishes she had a chance to work with the late actor - Kader Khan - whom she had met a couple of years ago at Rangsharda, Bandra

Zareen Khan and Kader Khan

Zareen Khan remembers meeting the late writer-actor Kader Khan at Rangsharda in Bandra a couple of years ago, where she had gone to watch a play in which Kader Khan's son and the actress' cousin were performing. Zareen wishes she had a chance to work with the late actor.

She said, "His death really saddens me because, I remember watching his movies as a kid and in my growing up days. He's one of the finest actors we had. I wish I had a chance to work with him because it would have given me so much to learn from him as he was an ocean of knowledge in every aspect and also a very humble human being."

Meanwhile, the funeral of Khan, who passed away at the age of 81 on January 1, was held in Canada on Wednesday. The last rites were performed in the presence of a large number of people, including his three sons Sarfaraz Khan, Shahnawaz Khan and Quddus, in a mosque.

Khan, who was admitted to a Canadian hospital, suffered from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia.

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 22, Khan made his acting debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna's Daag. Prior to that, he had written dialogues for Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bachchan's Jawani Diwani. As a screenwriter, Khan frequently collaborated with Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra. His films with Desai include Dharam Veer, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Coolie, Desh Premee, Suhaag, Parvarish and Amar Akbar Anthony and films with Mehra include Jwalamukhi, Sharaabi, Lawaaris, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

Khan has also penned dialogues for Coolie No. 1, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Karma and Sultanat. The actor has till now featured over 300 films. He has written dialogues for over 250 movies.

