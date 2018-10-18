Zayed Khan: Sanjay Khan's autobiography will be fantastic

bollywood

The trailer has moments from the veteran actor's life including the months he spent in the hospital undergoing 73 surgeries after the fire that wrecked Tipu Sultan's set

Zayed Khan

Zayed Khan says his father, Bollywood veteran Sanjay Khan has been very guarded about his autobiography The Best Mistakes of My Life, and so as a son, he is all the more excited to read it.

Zayed said in a statement with IANS: "I haven't read the book yet. Dad has been very guarded about the book. I guess he wants to keep the excitement up. But I know that he is a wonderful writer and a great storyteller and what a story he has to tell."

"His life has been a roller-coaster ride and he really has lived king size. I think the book is going to be a fantastic read. I am really looking forward to reading it."

Zayed Khan took to social media to launch a promotional trailer for father Sanjay Khan's autobiography, The Best Mistakes Of My Life. He wrote, "Growing up, dad's stories made me laugh and cry. Overwhelmed that the world gets to read them now (sic)."

The book will have a grand pre-Diwali launch on October 28 here.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS