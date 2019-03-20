Zee Cine Awards 2019: Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Leone dazzle on red carpet

bollywood-fashion

On Tuesday, the whole of Bollywood put their best fashion-foot forward to attend Zee Cine Awards. However, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Sunny Leone stood out with their fashion choice in the crowd

Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Leone. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

On Tuesday, a popular ground in the vicinity of Bandra-Kurla-Complex saw a gala night, Zee Cine Awards that celebrated the best performances by the actors on the silver screen. The who's who from the Hindi film industry attended the event and this was one memorable evening for the audience.

Female actors from Bollywood, namely Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Nora Fatehi and many other television actors, tried spreading their charm and glamour through their sartorial choices. However, there were a few, who won the hearts of the fashion police and made heads turn at the award function.

One actress, who is always on point with her fashion choice and dress style, is Malaika Arora. From out-of-the-gym-look or a casual outing or be it slaying at the red carpet, this 45-year-old is a stunner in this red thigh-high slit cutout gown. Her retro hairstyle earned brownie points.

The other one, who has managed to rock the red carpet look is Kiara Advani. Be it wedding functions, party or an award function, she slays it with her outfit and her confidence. For the Zee Cine Awards, Kiara wore a mustard-coloured gown with a long pleated satin trail. She kept her makeup minimal and mane tied in a messy bun.

Janhvi Kapoor has seldom disappointed the fashion critics. The newbie has learnt the trade and tricks of the fashion world and rocked the red strapless gown look at this event. She looked no less than a doll with mirror imprints on the outfit. A dash of red lipstick highlighted the look.

Sunny Leone's soft lavender bodycon dress with pleated frills at the bottom made her look gorgeous. With fluffy hair, smokey eyes and two-piece of jewellery, she won everyone's attention.

Aren't they all stunners?

